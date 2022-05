Concerned about more gentrification in the valley, Grand’s planning commission did not support a rezone request for property adjacent to the Moab Golf Course and Steel Bender OHV trail. Red Rock Development group had planned to bring 54 single-family houses and recreational amenities like pickleball and a pool to the area. But this month, officials indicated they are not interested in approving development without guarantees of workforce housing. Plus, as winter comes to a close in our region’s mountains, a report on what to expect for a summer in the Colorado River Basin.

