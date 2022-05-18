Man accused in stabbing on Cherrytree Lane in Chesapeake turns himself to authorities

UPDATE: Police say Jaden Campbell has turned himself in to authorities.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old suspect is wanted after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a home on Cherrytree Lane in Chesapeake on Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cherrytree Lane, off Fernwood Farms Road and Great Bridge Blvd, as the 63-year-old victim was leaving for work.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, but he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Jaden Campbell. He’s possibly driving a white 2012 Toyota Yaris with Virginia license plate VXD 3183. Police say he’s wanted for aggravated malicious wounding in connection to the stabbing.

No other details in the case have been released, but a police spokesperson said the identity of the victim and his relationship with the suspect is not being released at this time at the request of investigators.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

