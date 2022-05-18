ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community leaders to host lifesaving training

By Kaylee Olivas
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — May 19 marks the annual National Stop the Bleed Day, and so community leaders across the Rio Grande Valley have partnered up to host Stop the Bleed courses.

The number one cause of death for people under the age of 45 after trauma isn’t the injury itself, but the actual bleeding.

Someone who is bleeding can bleed to death in as little as five minutes.

If someone is suffering from major bleeding, you will see symptoms like:

  • Dizziness
  • Sweating
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Headache
  • Pale skin
  • Cold or clammy skin
  • Rapid heart rate
  • Weak pulse
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Lightheadedness
  • Confusion
  • Loss of consciousness

By following the ABCs of bleeding, a person’s life can be saved.

A is for ‘Alert 911.’ B is for ‘Bleed,’ finding the bleed. C is for ‘Compression.’

For compression, the Trauma Prevention and Injury Coordinator for South Texas Health System, Veronica Silva said to use a clean cloth while applying pressure with both hands, a belt, or rope as a tourniquet, or you can pack the wound with gauze while maintaining pressure.

All three skills will be taught during the Stop the Bleed classes on May 19.

The City of Pharr, South Texas Health Systems, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Prime Health, UT Health Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health, and Trac-V will hold a total of seven free classes at the Pharr EMS Headquarters at 300 N. Cage Blvd.

Each course will be no longer than 90 minutes, according to the Stop the Bleed website .

The class does have a preferred age limit though as Silva said they’d like to keep it at ages 12 and up. “If we have children that want to register, as long as they can follow direction, that would be okay.”

The classes are available at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

There will only be room for 30 people per class.

If interested in joining a class, contact Veronica Silva at (956) 632-4929 or by email at veronica.silva2@uhsrgv.com .

If you’re unable to join any of the classes on May 19, Silva told ValleyCentral STHS does offer a Stop the Bleed class once a month. You can contact her for more information.

Silva added that STHS is available to facilitate the class at school campuses across the Rio Grande Valley. The school will also receive Stop the Bleed kits.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

