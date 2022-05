Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It may bear more than a passing resemblance to the uber-efficient Mercedes Vision EQXX, but the big news is that the Vision AMG concept you see above will actually become the first-ever EV developed entirely by the AMG team in Affalterbach. And yes, we do remember the SLS AMG Electric Drive. We’re assured there will be much speed.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO