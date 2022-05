NORRISTOWN –Norristown Garden Club has weathered the storm brought on by COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers are now basking in the light of a new and in-person tour for 2022. Blooming in the Country will bring attendees on a tour of a tour of five magical and diverse gardens in the Lower Gwynedd, Worcester and West Norriton areas on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Tour organizers/co-chairmen are Ana Maria Hartman of North Wales and JoAnne Tornambe of West Norriton are thrilled to bring the tour to light again.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO