(KTLA) — An employee at a special needs school in California was arrested Tuesday after police received a tip accusing her of giving fentanyl to students. Riverside police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a student who was out of control at the Bright Futures Academy in Riverside. While at the school, which serves special needs students from kindergarten to 12th grade, staff told officers about an employee who may have been giving fentanyl to students.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO