Camden County, NJ

Camden County concerts to highlight area’s green spaces

By PATRICK MCDAID
 4 days ago

Camden County Commissioners have announced the return of the “Summer Parks” concert series this year. The outdoor concerts take place in every month of summer to highlight green spaces throughout the 2,700 acres of park land in the county. Shows and events for all ages will take...

Asparagus festival celebrates Mullica Hill history

The Old Town Hall Museum hosted an asparagus festival honoring Mullica Hill history on May 14 in spite of rain. More than 100 years ago this month, a planeload of asparagus flew from Mullica Hill to Boston – the first time fresh produce had been shipped by air in the country. To celebrate that historic event, the Harrison Township Historical Society sponsored the asparagus festival, where special exhibits, activities for families, produce sales and an asparagus recipe contest took place.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Library’s new mural influenced by children

The county library’s Mullica Hill branch hosted a mural reveal in its children’s section on May 19 that showcased the work of local artist Jacqualynn Tomasello. The new mural surrounds the Mullica Hill branch’s children’s department with a tree covering the main wall and animals such as giraffes and lions filling any open space there. Some of those animals represent New Jersey native species and others were suggested by the children who use the library.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Mantua’s Big Night Out will return in June

For the first time since the start of COVID, the Mantua school district’s Big Night Out will take place on Thursday, June 9, at Chestnut Branch Park. The annual event was on hold for two years, so when Superintendent Christine Trampe joined the district at the start of this year, Big Night Out was first on her list to start planning.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Whitall Flower Show will display native species

Join the Gloucester County Cultural and Heritage Commission and the county’s Parks and Recreation and Certified Gardeners to welcome the colors of summer at the annual Whitall Flower Show on June 5 at Red Bank Battlefield in National Park. “Native plant species will be available for sale, tours will...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Camden County, NJ
Hamisi Tarrant named as new principal for Haddonfield Middle School

Hamisi Tarrant will serve as principal of the Haddonfield Middle School, beginning July 1, 2022. Currently the Dean of Students at Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS), Tarrant has been a compassionate and supportive member of the district community since August 2019. He served as head of counseling services and focused on the social-emotional aspects of education. Tarrant has worked closely with the faculty of Health, Physical Education, Science and World Language departments, observing classes and evaluating curriculum. Attendance, discipline, 504 accommodations and I&RS issues also fell under his supervision. In April, Tarrant was co leader of the second annual Equity Summit, engaging students from seven local school districts on the HMHS campus.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
MoorArts and school district hold student art show

For the first time in three years, MoorArts will support the school district art show at the Community House of Moorestown on June 4. “It’s a nice event (and) it’s a good way to highlight and close the year,” said Georgean Wardzinski, president of MoorArts. The nonprofit...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Mills, Brown lead Minuteman to GCC title

Junior Kanye Mills and sophomore Yashahya Brown have formed a strong duo in hurdles for Washington Township. Both secured the top spots in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles at the Gloucester County Championships earlier this month, with Brown winning the 110 and Mills the 400. The two were also on the winning 4×400-meter relay team, responsible for an identical 28 team points at the county meet won by the Minutemen after they scored 119 team points. Delsea finished second with 109 points and Deptford (62), Kingsway (60) and Williamstown (41) rounded out the top five.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Superintendent addresses racially motivated incidents

At the recent board of education meeting, Haddonfield Superintendent Chuck Klaus used two racially motivated incidents in the borough as an opportunity to reevaluate training and support for all students who are school ambassadors. A May 10 incident involved a white Haddonfield Memorial High School boys baseball player who allegedly...
HADDONFIELD, NJ

