Camden County concerts to highlight area’s green spaces

Hamisi Tarrant will serve as principal of the Haddonfield Middle School, beginning July 1, 2022. Currently the Dean of Students at Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS), Tarrant has been a compassionate and supportive member of the district community since August 2019. He served as head of counseling services and focused on the social-emotional aspects of education. Tarrant has worked closely with the faculty of Health, Physical Education, Science and World Language departments, observing classes and evaluating curriculum. Attendance, discipline, 504 accommodations and I&RS issues also fell under his supervision. In April, Tarrant was co leader of the second annual Equity Summit, engaging students from seven local school districts on the HMHS campus.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO