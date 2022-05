LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters were called out to battle an overnight blaze in Lynchburg, which ended up destroying a home. Crews responded to the scene on Grady Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, but the Lynchburg Fire Department says there were too many flames for them to go inside the house.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO