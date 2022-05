Martin County school leaders said Thursday the investigation into the racist photo taken outside Hidden Oaks Middle School is over. But it is still leaving many questions. Superintendent Dr. John D. Millay released a statement Thursday evening saying the incident is being addressed, adding "we are deeply aware of the hurt and pain this photograph has caused our community, especially our Black American residents and students. As we have said previously, this incident is in complete opposition to our values and the ideals that we instill in our students."

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO