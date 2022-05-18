ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Isolated showers Thursday, temps in high 70s

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZyL6_0fi0onJY00

After some morning rain with the heaviest south of I-94, we have stayed cloudy and very cool today with highs only in the low 50s. We stay cloudy and cool overnight with lows near 50, and despite more clouds than sun on Thursday, a SW wind at 20 mph will warm us into the upper 70s to lower 80s...even at the lakefront. There is a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower. There s a better chance for showers and t'storms late Thursday night ahead of the next cold front. That front should be here before noon on Friday with t'showers. The high will be in the low to mid 70s, and then drop behind the front.

Saturday morning has a low near 50 with scattered rain showers in the morning and throughout the day. Saturday afternoon is dreary with highs only in the mid 50s. Sunday and Monday are sunny with highs near 60 in Milwaukee to mid 60s inland

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool
Low: 50 Lakefront...53 Inland
Wind: Light

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with isolated shower
High: 83
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and t'showers likely
High: 72 and falling
Wind: SW 10-20 / NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers
High: 56
Wind: NW/NE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool
High: 57 Lakefront...61 Inland
Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 57 Lakefront...65 Inland
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Comments / 1

Related
TMJ4 News

Scattered showers throughout Friday

Friday morning is in the mid to upper 60s with a few showers, and the high is 74 around noon. Scattered showers and t'showers are likely throughout the day along a cold front, a temps will drop into the 60s in the afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy