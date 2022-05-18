Isolated showers Thursday, temps in high 70s

After some morning rain with the heaviest south of I-94, we have stayed cloudy and very cool today with highs only in the low 50s. We stay cloudy and cool overnight with lows near 50, and despite more clouds than sun on Thursday, a SW wind at 20 mph will warm us into the upper 70s to lower 80s...even at the lakefront. There is a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower. There s a better chance for showers and t'storms late Thursday night ahead of the next cold front. That front should be here before noon on Friday with t'showers. The high will be in the low to mid 70s, and then drop behind the front.

Saturday morning has a low near 50 with scattered rain showers in the morning and throughout the day. Saturday afternoon is dreary with highs only in the mid 50s. Sunday and Monday are sunny with highs near 60 in Milwaukee to mid 60s inland

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool

Low: 50 Lakefront...53 Inland

Wind: Light

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with isolated shower

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and t'showers likely

High: 72 and falling

Wind: SW 10-20 / NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers

High: 56

Wind: NW/NE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool

High: 57 Lakefront...61 Inland

Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 57 Lakefront...65 Inland

Wind: E 5-15 mph

