Hendersonville, NC

Community Foundation Awards Hendersonville Theatre $25,000

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendersonville Theatre has been awarded a grant of $25,000 by the Community Foundation of Henderson County. “We are pleased and excited to receive so much support from the Community Foundation,” said Hendersonville Theatre President...

NeighborWoods Program Expands to Wolf Chase

Residents of Wolf Chase, a subdivision on U.S. 64, east of downtown Hendersonville, are planting trees in preparation for a new development being built on its border. The Wolf Chase Homeowners Association has requested 19 trees, supplied through the City of Hendersonville’s NeighborWoods program, which were delivered for planting on March 30. Hendersonville Tree Board manages the NeighborWoods program, which provides trees at no cost to homeowners who have agreed to plant, maintain, and care for the trees so they will thrive and increase the urban-forest tree cover in the city. User-friendly information on how to properly dig the hole, amend it, and plant the new trees to increase the chances of success is provided. Among the trees to be planted at Wolf Chase this spring are redbuds, dogwoods, willow oak, maple, Southern magnolia, and hawthorne.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

As summer gets closer, we are starting to see more exciting arrivals at area farmers markets!. Cucumbers made their seasonal debut at farmers markets last week, with Thatchmore Farm (West and North Asheville markets), Velvet Morning Farms (Asheville City Market), and Ivy Creek Family Farm (Weaverville and North Asheville markets) offering an early harvest of this summer favorite!
ASHEVILLE, NC
New Psychotropic Medications Available at The Free Clinics

Thanks to a generous grant from VayaHealth in summer 2021, The Free Clinics (TFC) added six psychotropic medications to its Community Pharmacy formulary that have historically been out of reach for its patients due to pricing constraints. These include Brexpiprazole (Rexulti), Cariprazine (Vraylar), Paliperidone (Invega & Invega Sustenna), Vilazodone (Viibryd),...
POLK COUNTY, NC

