Community Foundation Awards Hendersonville Theatre $25,000

Residents of Wolf Chase, a subdivision on U.S. 64, east of downtown Hendersonville, are planting trees in preparation for a new development being built on its border. The Wolf Chase Homeowners Association has requested 19 trees, supplied through the City of Hendersonville’s NeighborWoods program, which were delivered for planting on March 30. Hendersonville Tree Board manages the NeighborWoods program, which provides trees at no cost to homeowners who have agreed to plant, maintain, and care for the trees so they will thrive and increase the urban-forest tree cover in the city. User-friendly information on how to properly dig the hole, amend it, and plant the new trees to increase the chances of success is provided. Among the trees to be planted at Wolf Chase this spring are redbuds, dogwoods, willow oak, maple, Southern magnolia, and hawthorne.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO