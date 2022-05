ANAHEIM (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani hit a 443-foot leadoff home run and Mike Trout added a solo shot while getting three hits and two RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.Patrick Sandoval (3-1) struck out seven as he pitched four-hit ball into the eighth inning for the Angels, who won the final two games of the weekend series after a four-game skid.Ohtani hit his ninth home run on Cole Irvin's second pitch, and Trout added an RBI single in the second and his 12th homer in the seventh. Trout, who also doubled in...

