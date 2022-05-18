ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Dilemma-Should ex’s new wife be invited to daughter’s graduation?

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yONfC_0fi0lFXB00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lauren and it’s about some family drama. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I have a major dilemma. My daughter is graduating college later this month and the whole family is excited, but it’s also brought up a bit of family drama. See, she only gets three tickets for graduation and they are going to me, my ex-husband (her father), and her younger sister. We are having a graduation party after and everyone in the family is invited, and most people are fine with that. But the issue is her father’s now-wife, who he’s only been married to for a year, is insisting she should be the one to get the third ticket. She keeps calling me and hounding me, and even though I’ve confronted my ex about it, he won’t stop her. Finally, I blew up at her and told her graduation is only for family and she isn’t family, and now she’s angry, my ex is angry, and both are threatening not to come to the party. Honestly, at this point I don’t even care but I feel bad for my daughter. Am I handling this wrong? How would you have handled it? Does my ex’s wife have a right to be at the graduation? I need some good advice. Thanks.

~ Lauren
05/18/2022: A glorious in the 518

Wow, this is tough. I think the decision that was made early on was the right one. Her daughter’s three tickets should go to her mom, her dad, and her little sister. The new wife of her dad can meet them after the actual graduation ceremony I think it was up to the dad to do the right thing, and since he didn’t, it’s putting pressure on Lauren. If those two are going to act like children, it only hurts Lauren’s daughter.

What would you do in this situation. Let’s help Lauren out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Comments / 8

Doris Day
4d ago

The ex husband needs to handle his new wife.The school gave 3 tickets and they belong to the parents who got the daughter to this day.Father needs to man up and tell his wife this isn't about her.If they don't come to the party do be it.Father better think about burning bridges with his daughters, if he messes this up he might get the ax for future events.Lauren give the ex his ticket and go celebrate your child's achievement.

Reply
3
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown through the eyes of a local lamb farm

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six miles east of Johnstown, you’ll find the Argotsinger farm wrapping up lambing season. Spring is a busy time of year for Johnstown native Liz Argotsinger and her farm family. Born in Johnstown, Liz graduated from Johnstown Senior High School in the 1970s. She thought that, one day, she would move […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
Gothamist.com

Freed from a double-life sentence, a long-imprisoned New Yorker urges Albany to find relief for others

On a recent Tuesday morning, Gregory Mingo put on a cap and black jacket and traveled by bus from his home in Westchester to the state capitol in Albany. Nine months earlier, the 69-year-old was serving out a sentence of 50 years to life and worried he would not live to see the outside of Great Meadows Correctional Facility in Comstock. But he was now a free man, and on this day, stood before an audience of lawmakers and criminal justice reform advocates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Freihofer’s Run for Women needs volunteers

Registration opened for the 44th-annual Freihofer's Run for Women on February 2, and runners have spent weeks gearing up for the event with the Capital District YMCA's 11-week training challenge. But for the race to actually be a success on June 4, organizers are trying to gather 400 volunteers.
CHARITIES
NEWS10 ABC

Special Report: Treasures of Troy

When you think of the Tiffany name today, you probably picture the iconic blue gift box, hiding a jeweled treasure inside. But 150 years ago, Tiffany's treasures were made for all to see: stained glass windows with artistry surpassing anything crafted before, and Troy is home to the mother lode that survives to this day.
TROY, NY
