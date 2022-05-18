2-Vehicle Fiery Head-On Crash Ignites Brush, 1 Patient Airlifted to Hospital

Malibu, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a car fire that spread to brush after a two-vehicle head-on traffic collision on Stunt Road and Saddle Peak Road in the city of Malibu around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Keith Johnson / KNN

When crews arrived at the location, they found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames with a 20 x 20 spot of vegetation burning. All fires were quickly extinguished.

Firefighters transported one female, reportedly pregnant, via ground transport to a hospital, and one male in serious condition by an LACoFD helicopter. Battalion Chief Michael McCormick with LACoFD said at the scene on camera with Key News Network, that both patients were in stable condition.

LACoFD personnel pushed a gurney almost a mile uphill to the landing zone for the helicopter. California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network