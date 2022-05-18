ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

6 arrested in U.S. after discovery of cross-border tunnel filled with narcotics

By Salvador Rivera
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXdqV_0fi0l9K400

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Six people, all U.S. residents, have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a smuggling tunnel Friday in San Diego and Tijuana.

The cross-border tunnel, which Mexican authorities found first, begins in Tijuana and ends inside a warehouse just east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

‘Fully operational’ cross-border drug tunnel found in San Diego
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFQhP_0fi0l9K400
Federal agents stand near the opening of a cross-border smuggling tunnel that ended at a warehouse in Otay Mesa, a community southeast of San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8hAW_0fi0l9K400
    Homeland Security Investigations
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYAFr_0fi0l9K400
    Homeland Security Investigations
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMmFl_0fi0l9K400
    Homeland Security Investigations
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0uuR_0fi0l9K400
    Homeland Security Investigations

The tunnel measures 1,744 feet in length and is 61 feet deep, agents with Homeland Security Investigations said Monday. It measures 4 feet in diameter and has reinforced walls and ventilation, electric and rail systems.

Inside, investigators found 1,762 pounds of cocaine,164 pounds of meth and 3.5 pounds of heroin.

It was discovered on Friday by agents who were conducting surveillance on a “known drug stash house” in National City, just south of Downtown San Diego.

They followed two suspects who left the house in a vehicle and drove to the warehouse.

“Upon searching the warehouse, agents uncovered a sophisticated border tunnel exit point carved out on cement floor,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “We allege our defendants were driving into garage and loading and dropping off cardboard boxes full of drugs to further the movement and distribution of drugs into the United States.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The tunnel is the 91st in the Tijuana-San Diego area and the 272nd tunnel found along the entire border since 1993.

The six suspects were arraigned Monday afternoon in a federal courtroom , all six pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC San Diego

Suspected Drug Dealer Jailed for Allegedly Building Ghost Guns

A felon suspected of dealing drugs in El Cajon and throughout eastern San Diego County was behind bars Friday on a slate of narcotics and weapons charges. Detectives took 26-year-old Tristan Tomlin into custody in the 6300 block of Rancho Mission Road in the Grantville area on Thursday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Wrong Way Pursuit On Busy Freeway (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

El Centro Border Patrol agents seize over $1.56 million worth of narcotics over the weekend

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents in coordination with a joint task force of various law enforcement agencies seized over $1.56 million worth of narcotics in three separate events over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday afternoon, at approximately 12:13 p.m. A joint task force obtained a warrant and searched a vehicle suspected of The post El Centro Border Patrol agents seize over $1.56 million worth of narcotics over the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling Tunnel#Downtown San Diego#Heroin#Tijuana#Border Report#Mexican#Otay Mesa
kyma.com

Brawley teen charged in court for alleged Brawley drive-by shooting

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Richard Timothy Horta is facing one count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two juveniles were booked on similar charges. Prosecutors on Friday Said Horta was only driving the vehicle and is not the one who opened fire on H street on...
BRAWLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7 Los Angeles

1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at party in Southern California

Nine people were shot, including one fatally, during a party in Southern California late Friday night, police said. Police officers responded to a shooting at a business in the city of Highland, east of Los Angeles, shortly before midnight Friday, the San Bernardino Police Department said. Witnesses who called 911 told dispatchers that multiple people had been shot, according to police.
HIGHLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Bicycle Collision on Interstate 5 [San Diego, CA]

Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
maggrand.com

San Diego feds find major drug-smuggling tunnel with enough illegal drugs to kill everyone in California

On Friday, a fully operational cross-border drug tunnel was found in San Diego with enough illegal drugs that can kill everyone in the state of California. Federal officials announced on Monday that they discovered the subterranean passage, which is equipped with a rail system and electricity, near the US-Mexico border in California. They said the sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel linked Tijuana to a warehouse near San Diego’s Otay Mesa border.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy