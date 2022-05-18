ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Olando Trader

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV9w8_0fi0kkoD00

Michigan D-Back Focused on Learning from Veterans Upon Arrival

A strong bond with his position coach ranked high on Olando Trader's wish list when choosing a college. The Michigan defensive back found one with Iowa Football's Phil Parker.

The veteran Hawkeye assistant owns an impressive track record of success with members of his secondary. Guys like Bob Sanders, Micah Hyde, Desmond King and Amani Hooker stood out in the Black and Gold before reaching the NFL.

"I have a really good relationship with coach Parker," Trader told HN. "He's the main reason I choose Iowa over any other schools. He knows what he's talking about, and he's the best at doing it."

Trader (6-0, 185) and the rest of Iowa's 2022 Recruiting Class is due on campus June 12.

"I'm feeling really good about being on campus and can't wait to start the next chapter in my life," Trader said.

The Jackson (MI) High cornerback spent the offseason preparing for the next level. He's worked out and stretched daily.

"I've done a lot of preparation to make sure my body is at its healthiest state. I've been nutritionally smart about what I put in my body," Trader said.

"I've also watched many of Iowa's games and really just watched their defense. I've payed really close attention to Matt Hankins because he has a similar playing style."

Iowa returns reigning Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Riley Moss at one starting cornerback spot. Veterans Terry Roberts and Jermari Harris are competing for the spot vacated by Hankins. Several other players come back at the position.

"My mindset going into Iowa has been the same. Yes, there are older players that are starting at my position, but all I can do is work hard and try to learn from them so I can be the player I was meant to be," Trader said.

"There's always been people ahead of me and there are always going be someone that's ahead of where you're at. But that just fuels me to work harder to pass them and to become better than I was yesterday. I just hope I get the chance to show that."

Trader is striving to see the field in Year 1.

"My goal for my first year as a Hawkeye is to learn as much as I can learn, hopefully get 15-30 snaps a game and just ball out," he said.

Trader feels good about Iowa's '22 Class. He believes it will contribute to the Hawkeyes now and in the future.

"I've got a a good relationship with the other members of the recruiting class. We text each other daily, and I think that's just a start to how strong our bond is going to be when we get up there and start working," he said.

Members of the group share similar ambitions for college.

"We all have somewhat of the same goals. We just want to ball out. If we go up there and work hard and get the chance, we're going to go crazy this season."

Trader earned all-state, all-region and all-conference honors as a senior,  when he was named conference MVP. He played cornerback and wide receiver for Jackson, setting a school record for receiving yards. He served as team captain for three years.

Rivals ranked Trader as a three-star prospect, the No. 54 cornerback nationally in the '22 Class and the No. 13 overall player in Michigan for the cycle.

Nebraska and Vanderbilt were among on the other schools to reportedly offer Trader.

Trader was born in Liberia, Africa.

You can watch Trader's career high school highlights HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Has Scheduled Another Major Visit

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning has another visit scheduled with one of his top college options: the Texas Longhorns. Manning will reportedly visit Austin the weekend of June 17-19, per On3 Sports' Inside Texas. The Manning Passing Academy will take place one week before this visit. While Manning hasn't...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
On3.com

Four-Star Safety Tyler Turner Names Final Two

One of the top safeties in the country, William J. Brennan (Texas) star Tyler Turner has narrowed his list down to two programs. On Friday morning the 6-foot, 180-pounder announced a top two of Oregon and Oklahoma. Turner was on campus in Eugene last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
97ZOK

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Parker
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Bob Sanders
Person
Terry Roberts
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Trader#American Football#College Football#Olando Trader#Hn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois picks up in-state commitment from OL with more than 30 offers

Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class has added an interior offensive lineman. The Fighting Illini earned a verbal pledge from 3-star offensive lineman TJ McMillen, who announced his decision on Saturday afternoon. He made the decision public with a post on Twitter. McMillen became the third player of the 2023 cycle...
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Iowa Hawkeyes 247Sports likes as breakout defensive performers

We are now officially under 100 days until the 2022 college football season. Spring ball has passed and summer will give us an even clearer look at what to expect for the Hawkeyes this season. Sean Bock of 247Sports’ HawkeyeInsider took a look at three defensive players that will see an increased role in 2022. He was the latest to feature redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. The Football Writers Association of America tabbed Van Ness as a first-team All-American in 2021 after he registered 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season. Bock sees Van Ness providing versatility...
NFL
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
636
Followers
557
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy