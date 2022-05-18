ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Changes coming this weekend!

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-70s. Patchy fog will be possible this evening. Thursday will be hot, but also breezy! High temperatures will reach the mid-90s! Winds will be from the south...

www.click2houston.com

KXAN

Saharan dust expected to return to Central Texas next week

We expect winds to carry moderate concentrations of Saharan dust into Central Texas by next Monday, May 23. This will be our first dust plume of the season. Lower air quality and vibrant sunsets/hazy conditions is what we expect here from Central Texas down into the Texas Gulf.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Summer blackouts a possibility in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A large part of the country, including Texas, is at risk for summer blackouts. NERC known as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, oversees the power grid for our continent. It presented its summer assessment Wednesday. Most of the country from the Great Lakes to the...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Favorite Weather Man is in Need of Your Prayers

I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Born and raised in Lindale, lived in Tyler for about 20 years. One constant through my years in East Texas has been KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto. With the exception of a few years, he has always been the weather man I remember giving the daily forecast or informing us about severe weather moving through the area. That's why I was sad to hear the news on Friday, May 13 that Mark had suffered a stroke.
LINDALE, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

In Texas Governor's race, differences emerge over grid reliability

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power last weekend after six generation plants went offline unexpectedly during an early heatwave, it reignited the reliability of the power grid as an issue in the Texas Governor's race.While there were no power outages last weekend, there are concerns in the short-term and long-term over how to keep the lights on during the notorious Texas heat during the summer and the occasional bitter cold days during the winter.The two major candidates for Governor, two-term incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, the former Congressman from El...
TEXAS STATE

