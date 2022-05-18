ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County gives go-ahead for to look into fixes for crumbling infrastructure at jail

 4 days ago
Morgan County Jail Commander David Rogers has received approval from the Morgan County Board of Commissioners to hire DLZ, an architecture and engineering company, to come up with a plan to replace sewer lines under the jail.

At Monday's commissioners meeting, Rogers said the sewer lines under the older section of the jail, made from cast iron, are collapsing and will have to be replaced. That section was constructed more than 30 years ago in 1991.

'Proud that I'm from Mooresville': Working-class roots guide area native to Ohio governor's race.

Rogers said cast iron is normally good for more than 50 years, but for some reason the lines at the jail have deteriorated and are very thin sided.

He said the problem was discovered when the was having the lines in the kitchen and laundry room cleaned out.

He said the sheriff's department originally thought the lines had become clogged with debris.

While trying to clean the lines out, it was discovered they were collapsing.

Rogers said the department dug up the lines in those areas and discovered the problem was widespread.

Now, he said, the concerns are that the lines under the rest of the old section, including the cell blocks, have the same problems.

I-69 in Martinsville: Here's what you need to know about interstate work along corridor counties this week.

Rogers said the jail has had problems with those lines becoming clogged.

The sewer lines are under around 10 inches of cement which has to be sawed, then removed.

Complicating the matter is there are no "as built" drawings available to determine the exact location of the lines, Rogers noted.

He added the newer sections of the jail have heavy gauge PVC pipe under them and are not a problem.

Rogers said the jail does not have any idea of the cost of the repair, but it has to be done.

The commissioners also approved a contract with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to allow the county to apply for Medicaid help for juvenile offenders.

In other business

The commissioners approved changing the county's insurance carrier from Liberty Insurance to Travelers Insurance. The change will save the county around $47,000 this year. The county had used Travelers before but changed to Liberty Insurance last year because it was less expensive than Travelers.

The commissioners approved the annual Morgan County Highway report. The report is required by the state and lists the income and expenses of the department. It also lists all the roads that were paved and bridges that were fixed or replaced.

The commissioners also approved an addition to the highway department's employee safety handbook. The one page addition sets requirements for following safety regulations and reporting any activity that could be considered unsafe.

The commissioners sent several tort claims to their insurance carrier.

One claim was for a busted tire on a vehicle traveling on Egbert Road due to a hole in the road. The cost of the repair was $91.

There was a claim for more than $1,600 for new tires and repair to the vehicle from a hole in the pavement near the intersection of Morgan Street and Maple Turn Road.

'A restaurant is just fun': Bedford man opens Peddler's Loft Café in downtown Martinsville.

There was a tort claim from Hensley Legal Group for a crash that occurred April 16 near the intersection of I-69 and State Road 44.

There was a tort claim for damage to a vehicle traveling on West Hurt Road near Monrovia. No damage estimate was listed.

The commissioners approved the 2023 holiday schedule for employees. Due to several holidays falling on the weekend, employees will get the following day off. In 2023, employees will receive 16 holidays. The county's EMS employees will receive two additional days as New Year's Day and Veteran's Day falls on a Sunday.

The next scheduled meeting of the Morgan County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 2, at the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.

