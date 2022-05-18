ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

5 things to do: Demolition Derby highlights events in Morgan County this weekend

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
With spring's arrival, local residents are looking for events they can enjoy with their families and friends.

Here are five events happening throughout Morgan County this weekend for the entire family to enjoy.

Pioneer Park Summer Concert

The first free summer concert at Pioneer Park, 1101 Indianapolis Rd., Mooresville, will take place on Friday, May 20, behind the park's aquatic center.

'Proud that I'm from Mooresville': Working-class roots guide area native to Ohio governor's race.

The first concert features 45 RPM and food trucks and local beer and wine will be available at the park.

Local company RD Productions produces the concert series.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and attendees are asked to bring their own seating.

Willowfield Lavender Farm opening day

Willowfield Lavender Farm, 6176 E. Smokey View Rd., Mooresville, will open for the season from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Visitors can enjoy the lavender fields and visit the store for various products.

COVID tracker: Morgan County's cases up 46.2%; Indiana cases surge 40.8%.

The business will remain open this season through October.

Folk music with Andy and Judy

The Martinsville Branch of the Morgan County Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., will host a folk music concert with Andy and Judy Diagle at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

The duo have been singing together for about 13 years and have recorded more than 80 original songs and have produced seven albums.

'Everyone is family': Come 'n Git It Diner offers a taste of home cooking in Martinsville.

CDs and other merchandise will be for sale after Saturday's concert.

Drink at the Creek

The Drink at the Creek Summer Concert Series continues Saturday, May 21, at Cedar Creek Winery, 3820 Leonard Rd., Martinsville.

The series is produced by local company RD Productions.

This weekend's concert features Alabama tribute band Boys in the Band followed by 7 Bridges, an Eagles tribute band.

'A restaurant is just fun':Bedford man opens Peddler's Loft Café in downtown Martinsville.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and tickets are available online at rdproductionsllc.com and at Cedar Creek.

Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the gate. Children aged 12 and under are free.

Local beer, wine and spirits are available and food vendors will be on site.

Spring Demolition Derby

The Spring Demolition Derby will return to the grandstands at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, 1749 Hospital Drive., Martinsville this weekend.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 and features full size SS, motor swap, gut-n-go compact and youth compact class

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

Comments / 0

WIBC.com

Storm Damage Reported in Shelby County

WALDRON, Ind.--Damage to some house was reported in the southern part of Shelby County as storms moved through Saturday afternoon. Shelby County Emergency Management told WIBC News there was no confirmation that a tornado had touched down, though there was a tornado warning active when the storms moved through, bringing wind gusts as high as 65 mph.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Storm threat looms Saturday afternoon

The weather has already been active across central Indiana this Saturday morning. The initial round of showers and thunderstorms arrived in our northwestern counties shortly after 6 AM and were below the severe weather criteria. The storms still produced 40 MPH winds, small hail, and heavy rain too. Round one impacted Lafayette, Delphi, and Logansport. The storms weakened as they progressed into the Ft. Wayne area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Power outage for almost 2K east Terre Haute customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A tree falling on a power line is reportedly the cause of a power outage affecting almost two thousand customers on the east side of Terre Haute Friday. The outage affecting a total of 1,965 customers was first reported at 3:18 p.m. according to Duke Energy’s outage map. The outage […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
visitkokomo.org

Kokomo Car Shows & Cruise-Ins

There are a number of cool car shows and cruise-ins scheduled in the Kokomo area this summer!. Free outdoor event on the Seiberling Mansion lawn featuring a car show and kid’s activities. Sunday in the Park Car Show – June 19, 2022. Celebrate Father’s Day with this annual...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Multi-million dollar development proposed in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A multi-million dollar development project is set to be considered by the Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday. If approved, the city would get the green light to start on $72 million worth of mixed-use development to the city’s western gateway. The Midland Pointe Development Project spans 40,000 square feet and 34 acres […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
