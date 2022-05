Two people were transported to local hospitals, after an unusual accident on the 900 block of Bristol Pike. It was just after 11:00 AM when a male driving a vehicle south was behaving erratically. The woman in front pulled over to let him pass and she noticed he was driving with his doors open. “I called 911 and I thought he was having a medical emergency, so I followed him,”she said.

