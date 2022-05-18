In the 608: Battling Cancer Golf Classic and Silent Auction celebrating 20 years

MADISON, Wis. – The 20th Annual Standard Imaging Battling Cancer Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 23rd at Maple Bluff Country Club.

This event, put on by Standard Imaging out of Middleton, has a little bit of everything for everybody: golf, food, drinks, a silent auction, raffle, and individual and team prizes.

Their goal is to raise $30,000 for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in support of radiation therapy research.

Along with the golf outing, which has grown immensely over the last two decades, a major source of their fundraising comes from an online silent auction. That begins Wednesday, May 18th and ends on the evening of Monday, May 23rd.

Participants do not need to golf in the event to be in the auction. In fact, the golfing portion is already filled up this year. Their goal this year is to broaden the reach of this online auction to more people in the 608.

“Our main product area in the business is quality assurance, so we’re trying to improve the quality of healthcare, and this is just another way we can do it through supporting the local research at UW Carbone Cancer Center, which is where all of our proceeds go,” said Ed Neumueller, CEO of Standard Imaging. “They do fabulous things that most people don’t get to see, but there are a lot of dedicated researchers on the inside that make tons of progress every year, and this is a small way we can contribute to that.”

The silent auction includes all sorts of items donated by local businesses and folks across the 608 community, so if you’re interested in learning more about this event, or are wanting to check out the silent auction items, just go to their website .

News 3 Now is proud to donate a “Behind the Scenes Tour” of WISC-TV, which will be hosted by “In the 608” feature reporter Josh Spreiter.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.