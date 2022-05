SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana was shocked to find four puppies abandoned in the heat near their building Thursday morning. The approximately 9-month-old puppies were left inside a rubber tub around 11:00 a.m. When staff discovered them five hours later, one was already deceased, and the other three were suffering from heat exhaustion. Another passed away not long after, and the remaining two are being treated at a local vet.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO