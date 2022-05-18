ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Target profit halves on rising costs, warns of bigger margin hit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds share movement in paragraph 3)

May 18 (Reuters) - Target Corp’s first-quarter profit halved and it warned of a bigger margin hit on Wednesday due to rising fuel and freight costs, in a clear sign that deep-pocketed U.S. retailers are no longer immune to surging inflation.

The bleak results come a day after larger rival Walmart Inc cut its annual profit view, even though both retailers clocked better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Target’s shares fell 12% to $190.27 in premarket trading. Walmart’s stock on Tuesday logged its worst day since 1987, closing down 11.4%.

“We were less profitable than we expected to be or intend to be over time,” Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said.

“These (costs) continue to grow almost on a daily basis and there is no sign right now...that it is going to abate over time.”

Target said rising fuel and freight expenses will add nearly $1 billion more than originally expected in annual cost. Its quarterly gross margin dipped to 25.7% from 30%.

Many companies have dealt with inflation by raising product prices, but the Minneapolis-based retailer has so far looked to undercut peers by doing that only for some products.

“(Pricing) continues to be the last lever we pull,” finance chief Michael Fiddelke said. “While we don’t like the impact to our profitability in the short term, we know it is the right thing to do.”

Keeping a large section of its products affordable have helped Target’s comparable sales grow 3.3% in the three months ended April 30, above expectations of an about 0.5% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

The company maintained its full-year sales forecast, but predicted that operating margin will grow at a slower pace of around 6% compared to a prior forecast of 8% or higher.

Target’s total revenue rose by a better-than-expected 4% to $25.17 billion in the quarter. Net profit fell about 52% to $1.01 billion. Excluding items, the retailer earned $2.19 per share. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Related
Reuters

Retail sell-off: discounters, auto stores lead losses

(Reuters) - A rout in consumer stocks gained more steam on Friday, as shares of Ross Stores led a retreat of other discount stores to cap off a bleak week for retailers. Ross shares were down 24.4% at $70.06 after falling as low as $69.75 after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 same-store-sales estimate to a decline of 2%-4% versus an earlier flat-to-up 3% target.
RETAIL
Business
Retail
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Walmart
HSBC suspends banker after climate risk comments, Financial Times reports

May 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) has suspended its head of responsible investing pending an internal investigation after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities are exaggerating the financial risks of climate change, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing people with knowledge of the process. HSBC...
ENVIRONMENT
Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. dollar’s value surged in April as investors sought refuge amid the Federal Reserve’s aggressive shift to fight rising inflation. Rising inflation that has caused the biggest jump in prices in 40 years has spurred the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates, which increases demand for U.S. dollars. The U.S. dollar is also the world’s reserve currency and is considered a safe-haven in times of global economic stress.
BUSINESS
Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S

(Reuters) - Nestle SA on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days. The shipments are coming in under...
HEALTH
UPDATE 2-Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

(Adds central bank comments) May 20 (Reuters) - Chile on Friday accepted a short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion, aiming to support the South American country’s economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chilean authorities also notified the IMF that...
ECONOMY
Drugmakers propose swift pandemic response benefiting poorer countries

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Global drugmakers are lobbying for wealthy nations to fund a supply mechanism that would secure vaccines for low-income countries without delay in case of a new pandemic, but said the proposal was contingent on free cross-border trade. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
S-Oil's gasoline output hit after refinery blast kills one

May 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's third largest refiner, S-Oil Corp (010950.KS), has suspended production of several processing units after a blast at its Onsan refinery, it said on Friday, a step that could tighten gasoline supplies and boost refiners' margins in Asia. S-Oil, a key exporter of products that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
