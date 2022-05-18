ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ricky Steamboat gives update on his health

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ricky Steamboat and his health have been a topic in recent months given the statements of Jake Roberts. “To be quite honest with you, I know Steamboat’s having [health] issues right now,” Roberts said on his DDP Snake Pit podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “I hope...

Comments

Janet Mcdaniel
4d ago

i always like Ricky Steamboat especially growing up. i read where the end of July he will make an appearance as is Ric Flair.


Ricky Walker
4d ago

I have coached AAU wrestling against him and he is truly a nice guy and a great kids coach..wish you the best .from coach walker...


Andrew Merrill
4d ago

Ricky The Dragon Steamboat was one of my Favorite wrestlers of all time


