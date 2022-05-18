ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IA

Denver & Columbus Regional Soccer on KWAY

By scottsuhr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen Wednesday night to Girls Class 1A Regional Soccer on the KWAY Sports Network....

Columbus Sails On

Thursday night on Y99.3 the Columbus boys beat Cedar Valley Christian 7-1 to advance to the Substate Semifinals to face Iowa City Regina on Monday. The Sailors got a hat trick from John Pranger and a goal each from Dimitry Kimbulu, Delsin Savage, Caleb Holthaus and Gavin Reed. Thursday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Boys Soccer Ends Season

Thursday night on KWAY Country Hudson United knocked the Waverly-Shell Rock boys out of Substate 5-0. The game was 1-0 after the first half and the Go-Hawks got the strong wind at their backs in the 2nd half but Hudson was able to pull away in the final 25 minutes of the match. Waverly-Shell Rock finishes the year 2-13.
WAVERLY, IA
thedailyhoosier.com

IU baseball blows 11-run lead to Iowa, loses by 14

In Iowa City in search of wins to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana led 13-2 after three innings. But Iowa would cross the plate 28 more times over the next five innings to completely flip the script and deliver a crushing 30-16 defeat to the Hoosiers.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Record attendance sees records fall at State Track

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans love their track. A record 15,807 fans packed Drake Stadium on what turned out to be a record day for the runners. KCCI's Scott Reister and Jeff Dubrof have complete coverage from the Central Iowa winners.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Top of Iowa Conference announces realignment plans

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Osage is being asked to switch divisions in the Top of Iowa Conference so Riceville can join. The superintendents of the conference’s member schools met Wednesday and asked the Osage Community School District to move to move from the Top of Iowa East to the Top of Iowa West beginning in the 2023-34 school year. The conference says it wants a decision by July 1 and if Osage accepts, an offer will be extended to the Riceville Community School District to join the Top of Iowa East.
FOREST CITY, IA
iheart.com

Severe Weather Taking Aim At Central, Northern Iowa

(Undated) -- A chance for severe weather in parts of central, eastern, and northern Iowa this evening. The National Weather Service says storms will start impacting northern Iowa and southern Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening before making their way toward Ames and Des Moines in the late evening hours. The Weather Service says it could be after 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. before storms hit Des Moines. The Weather Service says the biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, which could get over two inches in diameter, and damaging winds over 60 miles per hour. There's also a slight chance for tornadoes in northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

Iowa Family To Appear On Family Feud Tonight

Back in November, we shared a story about a Byron, Minnesota family that was lucky enough to be selected to compete on the popular TV show Family Feud. I spoke with Julie Krings about her family's experience on the show. She told us what Steve Harvey is really like, what her family won, and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the studio taping, You can read more about that family's experience and see the photos below.
BYRON, MN
KCCI.com

Thunderstorms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | KCCI App. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following Counties:. Adair, Audubon, Boone, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Dallas Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Jasper Kossuth, Madison, Marshall, Mitchell, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, Wright.
IOWA STATE
Soccer
Sports
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

THIRD Black Bear Sighting in NE Iowa in Two Weeks [WATCH]

On May 6, a sighting of a black bear took place in Dubuque that threw Iowans into a frenzy. Bears don't have a significant population in the Hawkeye State and aren't considered to be a species that's local. So, when there's one sighting, it's pretty surprising. Dubuque is now up...
DUBUQUE, IA
K92.3

Waverly Restaurant Closes Its Doors After Two Decades

A Waverly restaurant that has been around for decades is officially closing its doors for good. The past two years have been a tough one for the food and service industry. With the pandemic changing the way we go out to eat and labor shortages galore; it has not been an easy time to be in the industry.
WAVERLY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Central Iowa chase ends with man in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Iowa Friday morning. The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. Officer Holly Pickett with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE

