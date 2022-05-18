Denver & Columbus Regional Soccer on KWAY

(Undated) -- A chance for severe weather in parts of central, eastern, and northern Iowa this evening. The National Weather Service says storms will start impacting northern Iowa and southern Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening before making their way toward Ames and Des Moines in the late evening hours. The Weather Service says it could be after 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. before storms hit Des Moines. The Weather Service says the biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, which could get over two inches in diameter, and damaging winds over 60 miles per hour. There's also a slight chance for tornadoes in northern Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO