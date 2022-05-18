ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Third-seeded Annawan-Wethersfield girls play in softball regional today

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 4 days ago

The Titan girls split a doubleheader with the Mercer County Golden Eagles on Thursday at Howes Park. They won the first game 6-3 but fell 7-3 in the second.

In the opener, the Titans led 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. They posted three runs to take the lead for good.

Annawan-Wethersfield blasted seven hits and Mercer County five.

Kendall Vincent slashed two hits and Daci Hier, Paige Huffman, Traidan Hier, Madison Rusk and Sophie Nimrick, one each.

Traidan Hier drove in two runs and Rusk, Nimrick and Vincent, one apiece.

Five Titans and three Golden Eagles were stranded.

Daci Hier pitched seven innings for the win. She yielded three runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk. She struck out five.

Mercer County committed five errors and Annawan-Wethersfield two.

In the second game, the Golden Eagles had a four-run fifth inning to go up 6-3; They added a run in the seventh.

Mercer County outhit Annawan-Wethersfield 10-4. Titans with hits were Daci Hier, Elaina Manuel, Kenadi Rico and Marlie Lindstrom.

Rico belted a triple and Lindstrom a double.

Huffman and Rico each drove in a run.

Seven Golden Eagles and three Titans were left on base.

Daci Hier absorbed the loss. She allowed seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out three.

The Titan girls will play in the Class 1A Princeville regional.

Tenth-seeded Lowpoint-Washburn will play at ninth-seeded Stark County at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16. The winner will play second-seeded Sterling Newman in semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in Princeville.

Seeded third, Annawan-Wethersfield will play sixth-seeded Princeville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, on the Lady Princes’ diamond.

The championship game will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, IL
City
Annawan, IL
City
Princeville, IL
Mercer County, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

472
Followers
531
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy