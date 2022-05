The parking lot pole at the Walmart in Auburn, Maine is infamous. If you're from Maine, frequently visit Maine, just moved to Maine or even know people in Maine, then odds are you're very familiar with the legend of the infamous pole in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn. No matter what the head cheeses at Walmart do and no matter what color they paint the pole, it's like there's some outer space gravitational pull that vehicles can't fight off and they're immediately sucked into the pole.

AUBURN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO