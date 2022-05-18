ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Happy Valley's Jackson Taylor is National Merit Finalist

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON _ Jackson Taylor has topped off a very successful career at Happy Valley High School with a very high honor. Taylor has been named a National Merit Finalist. That is a rare accomplishment, Taylor said. He said it begins with students taking the PSAT test. Taylor said that...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board honors outstanding students

The Carter County School Board took time to honor some outstanding students, many of whom will be graduating and moving on to higher education. The largest group of students honored was from the Carter County School’s winning entry in the Battle of the Build contest. The winning team came from three high schools: Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka. The Hampton students were: Gage Barnett, Simon Eller, Paige Greer, Macy Henry, James Holland, Peyton Phillips, Wyatt Robinson, Chandler Smith, and Nicholas Swiney. The Happy Valley students were: Alex Caldwell, Cayden Campbell, Elijah Hartley, Mackienzie Ramey, Ethan Townsend and Dillon Woodby. The Unaka High School students were: Dakota Carver, Tyler Dugger, Samuel Lewis, Matthew McNeish, Autumn Sheffield, Gavin Shoun, and Wesley Williams.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MECC career event puts teeth in local dental school recruitment

APPALACHIA — Virginia has one dental school that accepts 60 in-state students annually, and Dr. Emily Bowen wants to see more Southwest Virginia students among that group. Bowen, head of Mountain Empire Community College’s dental assistant program, hosted 15 students from Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton area for Friday’s Dental Explorer Day at the college’s Center for Workforce Innovation in Appalachia.
APPALACHIA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Five questions with new Johnson City Press reporter Sarah Owens

The Johnson City Press has a new addition to its newsroom in Crime and Safety Reporter Sarah Owens, who joined the paper earlier this month after interning here last year. Owens, who is originally from Alabama, recently graduated from Milligan University where she majored in communications with a concentration in multimedia journalism. Owens worked for the university's student newspaper, the Stampede, where she covered a variety of topics. Owens also played soccer at Milligan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

King University recognizes 2022 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award recipients

BRISTOL —King University has announced the recipients of its 2022 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards. First presented in 1890 and awarded annually by more than 70 colleges and universities throughout the South, the award honors the recipients’ high standards of character, integrity and service, and a commitment to creating positive change in their communities.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patrick Henry dominates Region 1D track again

COEBURN — The Region 1D outdoor track and field titles again are going back to Glade Spring. The Patrick Henry squads swept the team championships for the first time since 2018 and in dominating fashion. The top four in each event automatically qualified for the VHSL Class 1 championships...
RURAL RETREAT, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Roger Lee Seay

BULLS GAP - Roger Lee Seay, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Jefferson City Health and Rehab. He was a proud US Army Vietnam veteran. A private burial will be held at Speedwell Cemetery. To leave an online message for the Seay family, please visit us at...
BULLS GAP, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city attorney retiring at the end of the month

The time to ride into the sunset is coming soon for Mike Billingsley. For Billingsley, the city attorney for the city of Kingsport, it will be quite literally riding into the sunset as he looks to travel out West and see some places he’s never been. “I’d like to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Rachel Taylor
Kingsport Times-News

Picking and grinning: Tyler Hughes plays at the Opry

BIG STONE GAP — Tyler Hughes keeps busy as a state park education specialist, Big Stone Gap Town Council member and musician. Oh, and as a Grand Old Opry performer. Hughes joined bluegrass duo Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent on stage Tuesday for his Opry debut — the latest step in a 17-year musical journey.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Calvin Wade

GATE CITY, VA - Calvin Wade, 74, Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN. Calvin was born in Scott County, VA on May 10, 1948, and was the son of the late Rachel Wade. In addition to his mother, his...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

Gate City, VA – Gary Lynn McDavid, 58 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on September 3, 1963, to Donald Elmer McDavid and Shirley Griffin McDavid. He was a graduate of UVA Charlottesville. Gary was involved in various Financial Institutions in New York City and Madrid, Spain. He attended St. Paul Episcopal Church. He was generous and kind hearted. He is preceded in death by his farther, Donald Elmer McDavid.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

SAHC is providing another reason to go up to the Roan this June

Most local folks knows that the most beautiful time, if also the most crowded time, to visit Roan Mountain is around the third week of June, when the Cloudland Rhododendron Gardens are usually in peak bloom. But in recent Junes, and again this year, there is another reason to make the trip up to the highest mountain and the most scenic highlands in the region.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wanted: Miss Kingsport, Miss Sullivan County candidates

KINGSPORT — Organizers of the Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Pageant are looking for contestants for this year’s competition, which again will be a part of Fun Fest. The event is an official preliminary for the Miss Tennessee and Miss America pageants, and it awards the most...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU holds groundbreaking for Thomas Stadium indoor facility

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State announced plans Friday morning for a new 8,000-square-foot baseball facility at Thomas Stadium that will feature a turfed indoor training facility, three hitting cages and pitching areas. A team locker room, coaches’ offices, a conference room and a sports medicine office also will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roger Wayne Morrison

BLUFF CITY - Roger Wayne Morrison, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, at VA National Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1948, in Bristol, a son of the late Eugene H. and Pearl Blevins Morrison. Roger was a lifelong resident of Bristol and a Veteran of the United States Navy. He attended Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lynn King; daughter, Carla Kay Morrison; sister, Regina Fee.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clyde Henderson McCracken

MOUNT CARMEL - Clyde H. McCracken, 102, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Wexford House. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Kinkead Community Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with Pastor Tommy Haynes officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
