Alamance County, NC

Here are Alamance County high school's graduation schedules for the 2022 graduate season

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This story was originally published with an incorrect location for the Hugh M. Cummings High School graduation ceremony.

Graduation season has commenced for college and high school students across the country.

Here's when Alamance County high schools will be holding their 2022 ceremonies.

Burlington

Walter M. Williams High School will have its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 10, at 10:00 a.m. at the Burlington Memorial Stadium, 1450 Graham Street.

Hugh M. Cummings High School will hold its ceremony on Saturday, June 11 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Elon

Western Alamance High School graduation is on Friday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Elon University Alumni Gym, located at 104 E Haggard Avenue.

Mebane

Eastern Alamance High School is to hold its commencement on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to11 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum, located at 921 W. City Gate Blvd., Greensboro.

Graham

South Alamance High School graduation is on Saturday, June 11, at 6:30 pm in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Graham High School will hold its graduation on Saturday, June 11 at 3:30 pm in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Destiniee Jaram is a community reporter for Burlington's The Times-News. She is always looking for tips relevant to the Alamance County community.  Contact Destiniee at DJaram@gannett.com , follow her on Twitter @DestinieeJaram, or leave her a message at 336-626-6106.

