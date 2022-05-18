ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Deal: Which sunscreen is best for you?

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The weather is getting warmer, and people are heading outdoors, and that means sun protection is vital.

News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman gives us The Real Deal on how to choose the best sunscreen for you.

There are two groups of sunscreens. The mineral-based sunscreen uses zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the active ingredients. And the chemical-based sunscreen uses other Food and Drug Administration-approved active ingredients.

Dr. David Bank, of Center for Dermatology, says that if you're briefly outside - 15 SPF might be enough. "But if you're going to be outside more frequently in more direct sunlight, then you probably want to be at least at a 30 and if you're going to be, you know, doing sports or going to the beach or going to the pool, then you may even want to be up closer to the 50 range," Bank says.

The FDA says sunscreen will keep its effectiveness for up to three years. Doctors say sunscreen should be used every day, every season, and for everyone over the age of 6 months.

