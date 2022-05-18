ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Eastern Alamance rediscovers groove in third round of NCHSAA softball state playoffs

By David Kehrli, Times-News
 4 days ago

MEBANE — Two state playoff victories last week left the Eastern Alamance softball team searching for solutions rather than spending its time celebrating.

The Eagles opened the NCHSAA Class 3-A state playoffs with a first-round victory against Jacksonville and a second-round triumph over West Johnston in extra innings, but their quality of play wasn’t up to Eastern Alamance’s standards .

“Our focus hasn’t been like it should be the first couple of rounds,” coach Danny Way said. “Not taking nothing away from those two teams. Those two teams played really well. We just haven’t played really well on our own.”

Eastern Alamance rediscovered its usual form Tuesday night, defeating visiting Winterville South Central 12-0 in five innings of a third-round playoff game.

“We came in and got our focus back a little bit and this is what happens,” Way said.

Eastern Alamance will play host to No. 12 seed Roxboro Person in a fourth-round game Friday. Person defeated Western Alamance 2-0 in a third-round game Tuesday night.

The Eagles and Person finished first and second in the Central Carolina Conference standings, with Eastern Alamance winning all three meetings between the two. Two of those games were decided by one run.

“It’s going to be a tough game," Way said. "We've got to play better."

Molly Lawson provided three hits and three RBI, Stoney Dixon and Taylor Byrd drove in two runs apiece and the host Eagles (23-1) made quick work of the No. 8 seed Falcons (17-8).

For the top-seeded Eagles, who won the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championship in 2019, perhaps there was a bit of believing a return journey to a title would be smooth sailing, at least in the opening rounds.

“It was definitely some errors that were made and I don't think we were focused (in the first two rounds),” said Dixon, who was a freshman on the 2019 title team. “I think we just came in (automatically thinking) we can just do this. This is the real deal. We have to fight for every game, no matter what the seed (of our opponent). You gotta go for it.”

Part of Eastern Alamance’s refocusing effort included a pre-school hitting session, Dixon said.

“I think hitting was our best thing (in this game),” Dixon said. “We came out here at 7 this morning and hit. Yes, it was tiring, but it helped us. I think our team is getting better, back into our rhythm of kind of dominating other teams, and the team chemistry is getting better now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34C6rR_0fi0gt5000

Way said his team had “many conversations” about getting back into form following the first two rounds.

“Obviously, the coaches talk to us, but the team, me and my other seniors, we really talked to our teammates like, ‘This is what we have to do. We can't come in unfocused or goofing around,’” Dixon said.

Kenna Raye Dark pitched all five innings for the Eagles, allowing just one hit and striking out seven batters.

Kyra Helton, Delani Straughan and Kenzie Taylor provided two hits and one RBI apiece. Destiny Carreiro was responsible for driving in another Eastern Alamance run.

David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can reach him at david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidKehrliTN. Subscribe to the Burlington Times-News here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Eastern Alamance rediscovers groove in third round of NCHSAA softball state playoffs

In Friday night’s fourth round state playoff game, Eastern Alamance’s softball team found a way to once again beat Person County, as the Eagles knocked off the Rockets for a fourth time this spring to advance to the NCHSAA 3A East Regional finals. The Eagles, the top seed in the East Region, will take on No. 3 seed Cape Fear in a best two-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the NCHSAA 3A State Championship series.
