The Bright Side: Dreaming of a garden

Report from Cementville

Is it really May? Old Mother Nature is playing tricks on us. Today feels like August. The merciless sun greets anyone who ventures outdoors. Quite a difference from last Friday. That day was a miserable November-like day. Cold drizzly rain fell from the sky hiding behind a thick layer of fog. It was not a good day for driving, but that is just what I did. My sister, Bridget and I went on a trip to visit our grandchildren. We spent a few days with my son’s family. Then we drove to Fort Wayne to visit her granddaughter and great-grandson. We took the long way home and avoided the interstates. We stopped in Geneva to visit Gene Stratton Porter’s home and see the Limberlost Swamp. More on that next week. Driving north through the wind turbine farms was eerie. The fog was so thick only the bottoms of the giant towers were visible. The blades were turning slowly, appearing out of the fog only for a second or two before they disappeared. We had planned to spend the afternoon exploring one of the marshes near Lake Michigan and taking a short stroll on the beach near the Dunes State Park. The temperature was about 10 degrees colder and it was raining in Duneland, so we opted for shopping instead. Visiting thrift shops is a good way to kill time when it is too nasty to walk on the beach. Luckily, the weather improved for the Fort Wayne part of the trip.

That old urge to plant a vegetable garden is strong this week. I dream of green bell peppers, yellow sweet peppers, luscious ripe tomatoes. I miss having a garden and digging in the dirt. Sweet potatoes were always a must for my garden. I love the luscious orange tubers. A friend has a plot in the community garden downtown. Maybe I should apply for a plot. Maybe not, a garden takes a lot of work. There are many gardeners in Owen County and some of them sell their abundance at the Farmers’ Market. Perhaps, I will let them do the back-breaking toil. I did plant cilantro seeds in a pot the other day, but that is not a garden.

Before I moved to the Ridge, I always had a patch of rhubarb. It would not thrive on the Ridge. I planted it several times with poor results. Rhubarb or pie plant as the old timers call it, is best in springtime. By July, the stalks are tough. Most people consider rhubarb a fruit, we make pies and preserves with the red glossy stalks. Rhubarb is one of those foods that some people just do not like, because of the tartness of the stalks. Rhubarb is often mixed with strawberries for pie filling. I like rhubarb alone with a bit of sugar. My mother taught me to make rhubarb preserves. They are very tasty on a hot biscuit. Fun fact: rhubarb is really a vegetable. The leaves are poisonous, or so I have always been told. No one eats them, so it must be true.

Update from Cementville

I watched a hilarious exchange between a blue jay and a mourning dove the other afternoon. The dove was enjoying a snack when a blue jay flew in for a bite to eat. When he landed on the ground, the dove ran towards him, all puffed up and looking angry. The blue jay retreated behind the trunk of the tree. In a few seconds, he went back out to get a bite to eat. The dove chased him back behind the tree again. This happened several times. The blue jay was not getting any lunch. I was surprised to see a jay retreat from a dove. Finally, he took another approach and came around the tree from the other side. He grabbed a grape took a step backwards and gobbled his lunch. This time the dove ignored him. Finally, peace settled over the area and the birds shared lunch under the pines.

This morning a squirrel and a groundhog performed a similar dance. This is the first time I have seen a groundhog here. My neighbor, Miss Penny, called to alert me to the wildlife dance under the pines. Earlier I had watched a fat rabbit munching on something out back. The rabbit is quite at home here

and roams all around the place. The groundhog reminded me of my parents’ farm. We had lots of groundhogs there. They made their home under or in the corn crib.

I have not put the hummingbird feeder out yet. I have seen a female hummingbird sipping nectar from the begonias in my hanging baskets. I think I will get a feeder tomorrow when I go shopping. There aren’t many places for hummingbirds to nest or any natural food sources here. I suspect the hummingbird visits will become more frequent as people hang baskets of flowering plants. There are several empty shepherd's hooks around the complex. I suppose people were waiting for warmer weather to fill them with flowers.

The native spring flowers are still bringing beauty to the hillsides. The dogwood and the locust trees are blooming now. Driving across the state this past week gave us an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of spring.

Reminder: The Owen-Putnam Friends of the Forest will have a meeting at 6 pm at the Owen County Library on Monday, May 23rd. The public is invited to attend the meeting. We will give an update on issues regarding saving the Rattlesnake Campground and discuss plans and events. Join us.

‘til next time,

Annie

This article originally appeared on Evening World: The Bright Side: Dreaming of a garden