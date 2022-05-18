Afterthoughts: Significant Ms

From May Day to Memorial Day (with Mother’s Day in between), this month is filled with significant Ms. And, from the 1st to the 31st, the entire month is dedicated to mental health awareness. I want to emphasize the importance of taking care of your mental health this week.

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about mental wellness and how important it is to take charge of your personal well-being. Most people of my generation can remember when any sort of illness (mental or physical) was not discussed openly. We have become more comfortable talking about illness and diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer; however, there is still a great reluctance in our society to share struggles with mental illness.

I’ve never tried to sugar-coat my own battle with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). However, my problems are minimal when compared to others who suffer from deep depression or other mental illnesses.

Due to an increase in deaths by suicide and efforts to bring awareness to the reality and treatment of mental illness, we are making progress. Still, many people continue to suffer in silence, afraid they will be judged, ostracized, or ignored if they reveal the torment they are enduring.

Everyone wants to feel happy and enjoy life; no one wants to be sad or angry or miserable most of the time. Yet, it is still very difficult to ask for help and understanding. I won’t even try to address the wide variety of mental conditions that exist; and, I’m not qualified to offer solutions.

However, I do have some experience with depression (a contributing factor in many suicides). My late husband struggled with depression related to his declining health. He had a hard time talking to his doctor about his dark moods; but, he was finally able to get medication that helped him enjoy life again. I took medication for a while after first being diagnosed with SAD; however, I didn’t like that it made me feel numb. I decided to find other ways to overcome the minor effects of cloudy days and long-term isolation due to weather.

Friends will offer what seems reasonable to them – “Just get over it,” or, “Do something fun.” Unfortunately, you can’t just snap out of it and nothing is fun when you have depression. The first step – and most difficult - is asking for help. Chances are people who know you best are already aware that something is wrong; they may realize you’re suffering from depression but don’t know how to approach the subject.

If you or someone you care about is suffering from any form of mental illness, don’t hesitate to talk to your/their doctor about the symptoms. If you are

the patient be strong and courageous; be honest. Tell him/her what you’ve been feeling and experiencing and ask for a diagnosis. My sister-in-law was finally able to talk to her doctor (with her husband’s support) and she is now receiving medication that will help slow the progress of her dementia. I went to the doctor with my husband and spoke up on his behalf. Thankfully, his doctor took it seriously and prescribed medications that helped him.

CAUTION: Self-medicating with drugs or alcohol will only make the problem worse. Get help from a qualified professional. If the first one you consult doesn’t take it seriously, find another.

I found help in prayer and meditating on all the good things in my life. I learned to take advantage of sunlight and artificial light; and I realized that digging in the dirt and writing seemed therapeutic for me. If you want to try alternatives to medication, find things that work for you and give them time. Change may not come instantly. What ever you try, consult your doctor or a trained professional to assist you in your journey. Be assured that there is no shame in admitting you have a problem and seeking help. By speaking up you will not only help yourself, you may help someone else.

*****

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13 NIV