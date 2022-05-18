ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot golfers second in four-way match

By Amanda York, Evening World
 4 days ago
The Owen Valley boys' golf team competed in a four-way match against the Sullivan Golden Arrows, Eastern Greene Thunderbirds and North Central (Farmersburg) Thunderbirds recently, earning second place.

The Arrows won the event with a team score of 164. The Patriots carded a 203 for second with Eastern Greene in third with a 204 and North Central fourth at 215.

Kolton Jackson was the low scorer for the Patriots with a 41, followed by Brock Rosenberger with a 49, Aiden Miller a 53 and Cobe Bault a 60.

Low medalist for the match was Sullivan's Gavin Jenkins with a 33.

Owen Valley will travel to Greencastle to take on the Tiger Cubs this Wednesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. and will finish out the regular season on Monday, May 23 with a home match against West Vigo at 5 p.m.

