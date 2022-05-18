ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor voters reject plan for new library

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
 4 days ago

VICTOR, NY — Victor and Farmington residents on Tuesday said "no" to a plan that would have meant a new, larger Victor Farmington Library in a new location in the village.

Residents in the Victor school district voted 3,256-1,415 against the proposed $16.6 million project at 160 School St. in the village of Victor, which would have opened in 2024.

The library plan was among the propositions before school district voters, including the Victor school budget for 2022-23, which was approved by a 2,559 to 1,857 margin. Voters also approved school bus, capital reserve fund and bus purchase fund propositions.

Also, incumbent school board members Tim DeLucia and Kristin Elliott and newcomer Lisa Kostecki won three-year seats on the board. Christopher Eckhardt chose not to run for a second term.

The library vote, however, drew the attention of voters in the weeks before they headed to the polls, as evidenced by signs of opposition in yards in both the town and village of Victor, decrying a library tax increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQhOU_0fi0edH200

The proposed $16.6 million project, which was expected to be completed in 2024, would have carried a projected tax rate of 82 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The current rate is 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

For the average home assessed at $300,000, the tax bill to support the new library would have been about $246 annually, or $20.50 a month, but a $165 increase from the current tax bill.

Randy Shea, among those who opposed the library plan, said in an email Wednesday it was simply a terrible proposition in so many ways that rightfully so, it was soundly defeated and that the people have spoken.

"Keep in mind," Shea said, "we still have a great library that we can all be proud of."

“After dedicating over five years to researching a larger library, consulting experts, and evaluating options, we understand and respect the hard decision voiced by voters,” said Library Board President James R. Myers in a prepared statement.

No one could have imagined the confluence of events that made the new library project such a difficult project to bring to fruition, said Victor Farmington Library Communications Committee Chair Mitch Donovan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qx1D4_0fi0edH200

“While the vote to build a new Victor Farmington Library failed to pass with a sufficient majority, the board of trustees and the staff of the library will continue to serve the library users to the best of their ability,” Donovan said in a statement.

The library’s existing 8,900-square-foot facility at 15 W. Main St. opened in 1995 to serve up to 15,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2cXH_0fi0edH200

Library officials said that because of a three decades-long population surge in Victor and Farmington, some 25,000 residents now depend on the library for their education, research, casual reading and internet needs, said Library Director Tim Niver.

But with the "no" result, library officials have said there is no plan for a revote and the library will stay where it is.

“We recognize the current economic and global circumstances make this a very difficult time to support a larger library,” said Niver. “The board of trustees, volunteers, library staff, and I appreciate this opportunity to hear the voice of voters. We look forward to continuing to provide the friendly, personalized service Victor and Farmington residents rely on. We appreciate everyone who voted.”

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Victor voters reject plan for new library

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

