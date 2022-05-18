The Message: The harsh but helpful truth is that you are not enough

Let me start with a question. How would you feel if you went to see your doctor with a life-threatening illness but he insisted that you were 100% healthy?

If you are like me, you would feel outraged! After all, it is the doctor’s responsibility to tell us things that we do not want to hear. I have some sobering news for you. There are people all around you who are telling you things you want to hear when what you need to hear is the truth.

A culture of self-love

You and I are living in a culture of self-love. Magazines, books, podcasts, social media are communicating the same message: You are OK just as you are. Let’s be honest, it feels nice to hear someone say it to us, right? Sadly, it is not just the world and social media that is telling us that we are good enough just as we are. We are also hearing it from pulpits too. The “you are enough” mantra is so loud these days we need to step back and consider just how destructive this way of thinking truly is.

The Bible actually warns us directly about this problem in 2 Timothy 3:2-5: “But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self… swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.”

So we can see what the apostle Paul thinks about the danger of loving ourselves. Now, let’s turn to Jesus to learn from his life and his words.

What do we learn from Jesus?

You might be familiar with the story of Jesus meeting the woman at the well in John 4. We all love this story because it is absolutely filled with grace and compassion. Jesus meets a woman who has lived the kind of life that would cause her to be shunned by most of her friends and family. Jesus did love her, but don’t lose sight of this frequently forgotten detail. Jesus loved her so much that he told her the truth.

In John 4:16-18, we find this exchange between Jesus and the woman: “Jesus said to her, 'Go, call your husband, and come here.' The woman answered him, 'I have no husband.' Jesus said to her, 'You are right in saying, ‘I have no husband,' for you have had five husbands, and the one you now have is not your husband. What you have said is true."

What was Jesus doing? Jesus loved her enough to tell her that the way she was living was not pleasing to God. Make no mistake about it, Jesus was highlighting the sin that was in her life. When we love people we tell them even the things that are hard for them to hear.

In Mark 1:14-15 Jesus makes this proclamation: “Now after John was arrested, Jesus came into Galilee, proclaiming the Gospel of God and saying, 'The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the Gospel.'"

Jesus is telling everyone who will listen that there are two things that must happen for a person to become a Christian. They must believe in him and they must turn away from their rebellion against God.

Jesus never went around telling people that they were enough just as they were. Let me repeat this: Jesus never once said such a thing to anyone.

'You are enough just as you are' means the cross was unnecessary

Here is an incredibly important question. Why did Jesus die on the cross? The place to go to discover the answer is the word of God.

In 1 Peter 2:24 we read this: “He himself (Jesus) bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed.”

Jesus took our sins and died on a cross in our place, and three days later he rose again. If men and women, young and old, are good enough just as they are, then Jesus would not have needed to suffer an agonizing death on the cross. The message that “you are enough just as you are” goes against the most important thing in the entire world, the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Much better than self-love is God’s love

I want to wrap this up by making sure you know that “you are enough just as you are” is not good news. It is not good news first and foremost because it is not true.

Allow me the great pleasure of telling you what truly good news sounds like. Jesus knows everything about you, the good, the bad and the ugly. Jesus knows the many ways that you have run away from him and he still loved you so much that he died for you. Instead of quoting self-help mantras to help get you through the day, take a look at the cross. The cross reminds each one of us that we are more loved by God than we could ever imagine.

Pastor Michael Wallenmeyer serves at New Life Church in Watertown.