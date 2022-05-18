Undefeated boxer Musa Askan Yamak dies of heart attack during fight
Undefeated German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died after suffering a heart attack, according to a Turkish official .
The 38-year-old fighter died after collapsing in the ring on Saturday while facing Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera in Munich, Germany, according to published reports .
“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” said Hasan Turan via Twitter.
Yamak, an undefeated fighter, took a heavy blow by Wandera in the second round of the fight and tried to come out to fight in the third round, according to published reports .
But, before the round even started — Yamak dropped in the ring.
Medics rushed to the ring but could not revive the light-heavyweight boxer, as onlookers watched in shock.
Yamak was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead of a heart attack.
The German fighter was undefeated and had an 8-0 record that boasted eight knockouts.
The Turkish-born Yamak turned pro in 2017 but gained popularity after winning the WBFed International title in 2021.
Comments / 0