An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 43-year-old Adrien J. Crutchfield is wanted for two counts of probation violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Crutchfield is described as being 5-foot-6 and 225 pounds.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO