Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Early lines show Buckeyes already favored in biggest games

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yajOV_0fi0afBK00
Ronnie Hickman will help lead a revamped Ohio State defense. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Early lines show Buckeyes already favored in biggest games

Ohio State slipped up and didn’t win the Big Ten or get to the College Football Playoff last season, but the Buckeyes are expected to be back in that hunt this fall.

Or at least the oddsmakers in the desert seem to think that. The folks at Fanduel have released too-early spreads on some of the most important games on the Buckeyes schedule. And the Buckeyes are favored by double digits in each of their five biggest games.

The early lines:

Notre Dame at Ohio State (-13.5)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-16)

Iowa at Ohio State (-21)

Ohio State (-13) at Penn State

Michigan at Ohio State (-14)

With spreads like that, the folks in the desert certainly think the Buckeyes will be positioned to get back to the College Football Playoff after one year away.

New Tim May Podcast

The offseason is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the conversations about Ohio State just end.

No, they are just getting started as summer means one step closer to training camp. And the Tim May Podcast is back for a loaded edition of the show to chop up some Buckeyes football talk.

Tim is joined this week by former Buckeyes linebacker, All-American and national champion Matt Wilhelm for a full-scale discussion on just how this offseason will play out for the Buckeyes.

Wilhelm was an All-American who helped Ohio State win the 2002 national championship, and he was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick who played on four different teams (Chargers, Eagles, 49ers, Packers) during four seasons in the league. He joins the show to share his insight into the changes to college football recently, defensive improvement for Ohio State under Jim Knowles and how Name, Image and Likeness impacts the Buckeyes and the rest of the schools around the country.

Networks release time slots for two biggest Buckeyes games this fall

Ohio State and Michigan didn’t expect The Game to move off its annual channel or time slot.

But it’s still nice to have it officially in the Noon window for the last weekend in November. And that’s exactly what FOX did on Monday. The Nov. 26 rivalry showdown will kick at Noon inside the Horseshoe and on FOX.

Ohio State will face Michigan with revenge on its mind for the first time since 2012. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor back in November, ending their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff dreams.

But months before that game will happen, Ohio State will open the season under the lights against Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes will host Notre Dame on Sept. 3 — and that will take place in a prime time, 7:30 p.m. kickoff inside the Horseshoe and on ABC.

The football program made the scheduling announcement Tuesday, giving the Buckeyes a night home opener against the Fighting Irish — and a Week One date with College Gameday on site in the morning to give the game an even bigger spotlight.

Ohio State is already preparing for that Week One matchup, which will carry massive College Football Playoff implications early in the season.

