Anne Arundel County, MD

Three in custody, two on the run following officer involved shootout in Anne Arundel Co.

By WMAR STAFF
 4 days ago
Three people are in custody after a shootout involving a special police officer in Anne Arundel County.

It happened around 6:30pm Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County officers were called to help with the incident which took place along Route 198, at a temporary impound lot belonging to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The officer reportedly saw the suspects on the lot and approached them. That's when at least one fired, and the officer shot back.

At this time, it's unclear if anyone was struck.

Police are still looking for two suspects who fled the scene.

U.S. Park police and Maryland State Police are assisting in the investigation.

wnav.com

Police Arrested a Suspect in the Wells Fargo Robbery

Annapolis Police say they found an accomplice, to this past Wednesday’s armed robbery of the Wells Fargo Branch in the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. Police reportedly tracked the movements of the rental car that the masked man was driven away in. The Baltimore Sun reports, that charging papers identified the accomplice as 38-year-old Pedro Unseld Nguyen, of Annapolis. Police say that the robber made away with $400.00 from Wells Fargo. Nguyen is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He’s been assigned a public defender and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 in Annapolis District Court. The police investigation into the masked bandit continues.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two arrested in St. Mary’s for Possession With Intent to Distribute

On May 20, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Patrol Division, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the Emergency Services Teams from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices, executed search and seizure warrants on members of a drug distribution network. The warrants were served at residences in […]
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man riding motorcycle killed in crash along Ritchie Highway in Arnold

ARNOLD, Md. (WBFF) — A 31-year-old Baltimore man was killed Thursday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle along Ritchie Highway in Arnold, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said Shane Tyler Rider was riding south on Ritchie Highway near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. when a Toyota...
ARNOLD, MD
