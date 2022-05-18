PSC Increases Inspections for International Roadcheck 2022

CHARLESTON, (WV) – The Public Service Commission is taking part in International Roadcheck 2022, with increased inspections of commercial motor vehicles from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at locations around the state. Sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, International Roadcheck is an annual event that runs for 72 consecutive hours to inspect commercial vehicles and drivers throughout North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The goal of the project is to make our highways safer for everyone by increasing compliance with safety rules and, when necessary, taking unsafe vehicles and drivers off the road. In addition to the checkpoints, PSC officers are conducting extended patrols in high traffic and road construction areas.

This year, the International Roadcheck’s focus is on wheel ends. Wheel end components support the heavy loads carried by commercial motor vehicles, maintain stability and control and are critical for braking. Violations involving wheel end components historically account for about one quarter of the vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadcheck.

“The Public Service Commission’s officers take their mission to patrol and enforce the traffic laws every day very seriously,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Our job is to keep West Virginia’s highways safe for motorists. The International Roadcheck gives us the opportunity to work in concert with agencies in every other state and in Canada and Mexico to remove dangerous vehicles and drivers from our roads.”

