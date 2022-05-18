Cyclone Yakecan batters Uruguay and Brazil

India and Pakistan have, for weeks now, been gripped by a record-breaking heat wave that has already killed dozens. Here's everything you need to know:. Since the extreme heat began roughly two months ago, India has experienced "its highest March temperatures and third-highest April temperatures in 122 years of records," while Pakistan reported its "hottest April on record," CNBC writes. For example, temperatures in Jacobabad, Pakistan — "already one of the hottest cities in the world," Vox notes — recently reached over 120 degrees Fahrenheit. And in India's New Delhi, temperatures climbed last weekend to a sweltering 116 degrees Fahrenheit. It has been so hot, in fact, that birds are falling from the sky, plagued by heatstroke.

