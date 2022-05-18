ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cyclone Yakecan batters Uruguay and Brazil

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUruguay has been hit by strong winds and high waves as a subtropical cyclone swept through the South American nation. A 23-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his house amid gusts of 98km/h (61mph) in the capital, Montevideo. Seaside roads were covered in foam whipped up...

www.bbc.com

