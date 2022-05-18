ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

10 Things in Tech: The next Silicon Valley

By Jordan Parker Erb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6cmK_0fi0ZAu200

Happy Wednesday, folks. Today we're wondering whether Miami can really make it as the next Silicon Valley, and giving you a look at the Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature .

Shall we?

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSktx_0fi0ZAu200

Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

1. Can Miami really hack it as the next Silicon Valley? The city memed itself into America's newest tech utopia. But as the industry's future wavers, many are beginning to wonder if Miami could actually thrive as a globally competitive tech hub.

  • Plenty of towns — from Atlanta's "Silicon Peach" to Salt Lake City's "Silicon Slopes" — have attempted to replicate California's success. If it plays its cards right, Miami could be one of the firsts to actually make it happen.
  • The city has benefited from a crypto-loving mayor and the rise of remote work, which sent workers searching for home bases with a cheaper cost of living, better quality of life, and lower taxes. For many, Miami became a "have-it-all hub."
  • But now, Magic City is facing a reckoning: Make real change, or end up a cautionary tale about what happens when you place all your bets on a bubble.

How Miami can secure its future as a major tech hub.

In other news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8oNG_0fi0ZAu200
The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2. Netflix cuts more roles on top of laying off 150 people yesterday. The company has cut an additional 70 workers from its animation studio and 60-70 contractors from social media and publishing, adding to the slew of lay offs confirmed on Tuesday. Get the full rundown here.

3. Internal email shows Microsoft is raising stock ranges for senior employees by 20%. Microsoft had previously confirmed new pay rises for early and mid-career staff , but now higher-ranking workers will also see a boost to their annual stock award ranges. Here's what Insider saw in the email.

4. Apple is delaying its return-to-office plan. The company is postponing its requirement that employees come in three days a week, Bloomberg reported. Instead, workers will have to come in only two days a week. Here's the latest on Apple's policy.

5. Introducing 35 rising stars of the electric-vehicle industry. Insider selected young professionals from companies like Rivian, Lucid, and Sila Nanotechnologies who are most likely to advance in their industry and move it forward — check out our 35 under 35 list.

6. Coinbase is slowing hiring. The cryptocurrency exchange is walking back plans to triple its headcount, according to a blog post by the company's COO. What we know so far.

7. Amazon has tried to avoid federal investigations of some of its drone crashes. Documents obtained by Insider show Amazon's Prime Air program tried to put off investigations into its crashes by claiming the company has the authority to investigate its own crashes. How Amazon has begrudged federal oversight.

8. Want an electric car? Be prepared for a long wait. Thanks to booming demand and a range of supply-chain issues, car companies Ford, Volkswagen, and Mercedes are sold out of EVs for months to come. Why you might have a hard time getting your hands on an EV.

Odds and ends:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM3iu_0fi0ZAu200
Electric F-150 Lightning powers a worksite

Ford Motor Co.

9. The electric Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature? Its front trunk. After test-driving the Lightning, Insider's transportation reporter's main takeaway was its spacious and easily accessible front trunk — or "frunk." See inside the truck's frunk.

10. Apple released new accessibility features. TechCrunch reported the new features include a universal live captioning tool, improved visual and auditory detection modes, and iOS access to WatchOS apps. Get the details.

What we're watching today:

  • Cisco, Tencent, and others are reporting earnings. Keep up with earnings here.
  • Today is the 10th anniversary of Facebook debuting as a publicly listed company.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery is unveiling the 2022-23 program lineups for brands including HBO Max.
  • TC Sessions: Mobility takes place today through May 20.
  • The developer-oriented GlueCon conference starts today.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb .) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock ) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Elon Musk Says “Expectations” Of Twitter Employees Will Be “Extreme” Following Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to offer a sense of his vision for the social media platform, after the acquisition goes through, also offering a sense of what its employees can expect, with regard to work life under his leadership. Musk’s comments accompanied a screenshot of a recent Fortune article titled: “Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.” “If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware,” the world’s richest man,...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Ford F 150#Tech#Download Insider#Ios
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process both from within the official application and also directly from the official website. Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
INTERNET
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Benzinga

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features. What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The features...
INTERNET
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

499K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy