Voter registration deadline for June 7 South Dakota primary is Monday

By American News
 4 days ago
Those who haven't yet registered to vote and want to vote in the June 7 primary have until Monday to get paperwork filed.

That's is the deadline to register to vote, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office. Paperwork must be received by the appropriate county auditor by 5 p.m.

Voter registration in South Dakota is conducted by each county auditor and municipal finance officer. In addition, voter registration can be completed at:

  • Driver's license exam stations.
  • Public assistance agencies providing food stamps, Medicaid, TANF or WIC.
  • State Department of Human Services offices that provide assistance to people with disabilities.
  • Military recruitment offices.
  • The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office.

Voter registration and election information is available on the secretary of state’s website at sdsos.gov. Voter registration forms may be downloaded from the website and returned to the county auditor.

