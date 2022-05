Earlier this month, AMD released a new Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1 driver, which is the same driver we used to test all GPUs for the new Radeon refresh models including the 6650 XT, 6750 XT and 6950 XT. The highlights of the driver release notes was that it added support for the new Radeon models and nothing else, but that same day, AMD released a second driver called "AMD Software Preview Driver May 2022," and the release notes for that driver were quite interesting.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO