Osceola investigators have set up a $5,000 reward to help find who is responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Kissimmee. 27-year-old Jaqwan Thomas Jacob Dockery, a former Osceola Kowboys football player died in the shooting that took place at the Key West Market on Old Dixie Highway. Three other people were injured in the incident. Two of those victims have been released from the hospital, and one is in stable condition, according the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO