ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River, MI

Five students earn top scholar honors at Inland Lakes Schools

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDueY_0fi0XdNP00

INDIAN RIVER — Inland Lakes Schools is recognizing its five top scholars. Four of these students are co-valedictorians and Emily Van Daele has been named the salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMaCJ_0fi0XdNP00

Alyssa Byrne is one of the four co-valedictorians. She is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Byrne. She will graduate from high school with a 4.0 grade point average.

While in high school, Alyssa played volleyball, basketball, softball and ran track. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and LEAD 10, served as vice president of the school's student council, and was a peer mentor.

After graduation, Alyssa plans to attend the University of Michigan-Flint campus to study nursing, with the goal of earning a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

"Congratulations Class of 2022! It has been a fun and wild ride," said Alyssa. "I couldn’t be more grateful. Good luck everyone, and forever Go Dawgs!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPwKe_0fi0XdNP00

Nevin Thompson is one of the four co-valedictorians for the Class of 2022. He is the son of Roger and Amy Thompson and will be graduating high school with a 4.0 grade point average.

While he was in high school, Nevin ran cross country and track, played on the football team and was a member of the robotics team and ski club.

After graduation, Nevin plans on attending Ultimate Technical Academy to learn about HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. He then plans on working at M&M Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Indian River as a plumbing and HVAC service technician.

"The Class of 2022 has made me proud. Now it’s time to put on your big boy pants. Good luck, I hope you ate your Wheaties," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CYvs_0fi0XdNP00

Ty Thompson is a co-valedictorian for Inland Lakes this year. He is the son of Roger and Amy Thompson. He will be graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

While in high school, Ty ran cross country and played basketball, football and baseball. He was also a member of LEAD 10.

After graduation on May 26, Ty plans on attending Michigan State University to study residential electrical. He has the goal of becoming a journeyman electrician after graduating college.

"You can fail trying to play it safe. So you might as well fail at something you’re passionate about," Ty advised his classmates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUfPc_0fi0XdNP00

Megan Vigneau is one of the four co-valedictorians this year. She is the daughter of Paul and Jill Vigneau and will be graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

While in high school, Megan played softball, volleyball and basketball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, LEAD 10, student council and robotics team.

After graduation, Megan plans to attend the University of Michigan, where she will study engineering. She has the goal of becoming a civil and structural engineer.

"Congratulations class of 2022. We did it," Megan said. "Best of luck next year, and don’t forget you will always be a Bulldog."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcMj2_0fi0XdNP00

Emily Van Daele is the salutatorian for the Inland Lakes graduating class. She is the daughter of Patrick and Jennifer Van Daele and will be graduating with a 3.989 grade point average.

While in high school, Emily played softball, volleyball and basketball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, LEAD 10 and served as student council president.

After graduation, Emily plans to attend Lake Superior State University, where she will study nursing. She has the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse when she graduates college.

"I am so proud of everyone in the graduating Class of 2022. Thank you for all of the memories. Congrats and good luck," Emily said.

Contact Features Writer Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Five students earn top scholar honors at Inland Lakes Schools

Comments / 0

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Post-election tampering probe ensnares Michigan state representative

The investigation into post-election tampering with ballot tabulators has ensnared a state legislator, The Detroit News reports. Rep. Daire Rendon, a Lake City Republican, allegedly contacted a township clerk in Roscommon County shortly after the November 2020 election, asking for access to the township's tabulator. Craig Mauger and Beth LeBlanc...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Weather service confirms tornado near Gaylord

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Service confirmed large and “extremely dangerous” tornado was located over Gaylord, moving northeast at 50 mph Friday around 3:45 p.m. The weather service is advising people in the area to get inside and take necessary precautions. Severe storms swept through...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian River, MI
Local
Michigan Education
WHIO Dayton

Tornado wreaks havoc in northern Michigan community

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A tornado tore through a small community in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and causing other damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord, a community...
GAYLORD, MI
K102.5

This Is Why Dead Fish Are Popping Up All Over Michigan Beaches

For the past few weeks I've seen many groups on Facebook share photos of dead fish which are popping up all over Michigan beaches from Traverse City to the shores of Lake Michigan. Many people have been asking why there are so many of them, why they died and what can be done about them. The cause has been the biggest concern but it turns out it may be nothing more than a fish who isn't adapted to our waters making its way into our lakes, as one person suggested:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Thompson
The Grand Rapids Press

12-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Northern Michigan lake

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI -- A 12-year-old boy who was walking with friends and teammates following track practice Thursday has died after he stepped off a a drop-off in Ellsworth Lake and did not resurface on his own. According to 9&10 News, the boy -- who will not be identified by police -- was in the lake with the group of people when he accidentally stepped off into a portion of the lake where the water is approximately 25-feet deep.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police say marijuana was a factor in fatal Otsego County traffic crash

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post has released their findings from a fatal Otsego County crash that happened last month. The initial investigation revealed a pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Thumb Lake Road on March 31 and attempted to pass another vehicle in a double yellow zone.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Student Council#Highschool#Inland Lakes Schools
Daily Mail

One dead and more than 40 injured after tornado tore through Michigan town flipping cars and trailers, knocking down trees and leaving more than 3,000 without power

A tornado tore through a small community in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday killing at least one and injuring 43. The tornado struck Gaylord, a community of roughly 4,200 people about 230 miles northwest of Detroit, causing catastrophic damage; flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and leaving about 3,000 customers without power, according to Consumer Energy.
GAYLORD, MI
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

668
Followers
678
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy