Five students earn top scholar honors at Inland Lakes Schools

INDIAN RIVER — Inland Lakes Schools is recognizing its five top scholars. Four of these students are co-valedictorians and Emily Van Daele has been named the salutatorian for the Class of 2022.

Alyssa Byrne is one of the four co-valedictorians. She is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Byrne. She will graduate from high school with a 4.0 grade point average.

While in high school, Alyssa played volleyball, basketball, softball and ran track. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and LEAD 10, served as vice president of the school's student council, and was a peer mentor.

After graduation, Alyssa plans to attend the University of Michigan-Flint campus to study nursing, with the goal of earning a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

"Congratulations Class of 2022! It has been a fun and wild ride," said Alyssa. "I couldn’t be more grateful. Good luck everyone, and forever Go Dawgs!"

Nevin Thompson is one of the four co-valedictorians for the Class of 2022. He is the son of Roger and Amy Thompson and will be graduating high school with a 4.0 grade point average.

While he was in high school, Nevin ran cross country and track, played on the football team and was a member of the robotics team and ski club.

After graduation, Nevin plans on attending Ultimate Technical Academy to learn about HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. He then plans on working at M&M Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Indian River as a plumbing and HVAC service technician.

"The Class of 2022 has made me proud. Now it’s time to put on your big boy pants. Good luck, I hope you ate your Wheaties," he said.

Ty Thompson is a co-valedictorian for Inland Lakes this year. He is the son of Roger and Amy Thompson. He will be graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

While in high school, Ty ran cross country and played basketball, football and baseball. He was also a member of LEAD 10.

After graduation on May 26, Ty plans on attending Michigan State University to study residential electrical. He has the goal of becoming a journeyman electrician after graduating college.

"You can fail trying to play it safe. So you might as well fail at something you’re passionate about," Ty advised his classmates.

Megan Vigneau is one of the four co-valedictorians this year. She is the daughter of Paul and Jill Vigneau and will be graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

While in high school, Megan played softball, volleyball and basketball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, LEAD 10, student council and robotics team.

After graduation, Megan plans to attend the University of Michigan, where she will study engineering. She has the goal of becoming a civil and structural engineer.

"Congratulations class of 2022. We did it," Megan said. "Best of luck next year, and don’t forget you will always be a Bulldog."

Emily Van Daele is the salutatorian for the Inland Lakes graduating class. She is the daughter of Patrick and Jennifer Van Daele and will be graduating with a 3.989 grade point average.

While in high school, Emily played softball, volleyball and basketball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, LEAD 10 and served as student council president.

After graduation, Emily plans to attend Lake Superior State University, where she will study nursing. She has the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse when she graduates college.

"I am so proud of everyone in the graduating Class of 2022. Thank you for all of the memories. Congrats and good luck," Emily said.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Five students earn top scholar honors at Inland Lakes Schools