Cheboygan, MI

Axiom Brass to perform two concerts at Opera House May 22

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
CHEBOYGAN — The Chamberfest Cheboygan series continues this Sunday, May 22 with the Chicago-based ensemble Axiom Brass, which will perform twice in the same day for music fans in Cheboygan County.

The group will perform a free matinee concert at 2 p.m. for children and their caregivers, a performance entitled "Imogene’s Last Stand." The group will then perform an evening concert of Latin American music at 7:30 p.m., entitled “Lust, Mystery and Despair."

The 2 p.m. children’s matinee concert is based on the award-winning book, "Imogene’s Last Stand" by Candace Fleming. The Axiom Brass brings to life this patriotic tale of little Imogene Tripp and her quest to save her town’s history.

In this storytelling concert, kids learn about the brass instruments as the ensemble performs the music of George Walker, Reena Esmail, Fisher Tull, and Aaron Copland, accompanied by patriotic tunes and sound effects.

This free matinee concert is made possible through the support of Citizens National Bank. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and seating is first come, first served.

A slideshow of work from this year’s Cheboygan Youth Art Show will be projected in the hall prior to the concert, from 1:30-2 p.m.

The 7:30 p.m. concert, “Lust, Mystery and Despair,” includes music from the album ASTOR, which Axiom released in October 2021. The program features works by the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, as well as other Latin American composers.

A reception with light food and drink will follow the performance on the Opera House stage, providing an opportunity for the public to meet the visiting performers. This concert will be recorded by Interlochen Public Radio for re-broadcast on their stations.

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. evening performance are free for students, $25 for adults. The entire Chamberfest Cheboygan series can be purchased for $100 for the five remaining concerts, including the May 22 Axiom concert.

Tickets are available online at www.theoperahouse.org/tickets, by calling (231) 627-5841, or at the box office, which is currently open 9:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The box office is also open three hours before show time.

POLITICS
