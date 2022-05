In an email to Hopkinton Public Schools families Friday, Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh urged the use of face coverings during the COVID surge in town. Cavanaugh indicated that she met with the town’s Emergency Management Group earlier Friday and was informed that the community’s positive rate is 12.34 percent (positive cases among those tested), with 400 cases having been recorded since May 1. She noted that the case total likely is significantly higher, as that number does not include at-home tests that are not reported to primary care physicians or public health officials.

