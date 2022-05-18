Youngstown Schools CEO changing title
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings will be changing his name to superintendent.
On Tuesday, the Youngstown City School Board voted 5 to 2 to pass a resolution and hire Jennings as the superintendent.
