ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown Schools CEO changing title

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nixn_0fi0XJuz00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings will be changing his name to superintendent.

On Tuesday, the Youngstown City School Board voted 5 to 2 to pass a resolution and hire Jennings as the superintendent.

Woman suffers broken neck during attack at local Walmart

He’ll also serve as the interim superintendent for the month of July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Missing Youngstown man found

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Youngstown man on Saturday night. Ward was located shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WFMJ.com

CEO of Warren construction business named 2022 ATHENA Award recipient

The CEO and president of a Warren construction business was chosen as the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Award Thursday Evening. Dawn Incorporated President and CEO, Dawn Ochman was named as the recipient of this year's award. The ATHENA Award is given annually to recognize area business and professional women...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Thousands lose power across Mahoning Valley

As severe weather rolls through the area, FirstEnergy is reporting thousands of power outages across the Mahoning Valley Saturday evening. As of 8:12 a.m., Columbiana County is reporting 11 total outages. In Mahoning County, over 2,700 homes originally lost power last night. Now about 189 customers remain without power. Austintown...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WFMJ.com

Ascend Youngstown reopens today after expansion

Ascend Youngstown's Grand Reopening Celebration highlights the facility's expansion which includes a yoga room, fitness area and climbing training zone. The free celebration features guided climbing sessions, live music, food trucks, Birdfish Beer, local vendors, games and an inflatable rock wall. Youth and family events finish at 2 p.m., community...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy